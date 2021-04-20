Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hilarious Birthday Post For Mom Babita: Lolo And I Will Trouble You Forever

We all know that ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been actively sharing updates from both, her personal and professional life on her social media page. From sharing cute pictures of her son Taimur to making her loved ones feel special on their birthdays and anniversaries, Bebo's social media game is on point.

On her mother Babita's birthday today (April 20, 2021), the diva shared two beautiful pictures along with a hilarious note to wish her mommy dearest. In one of the clicks, Kareena is seen posing with her mother and sister Karisma Kapoor. The second click is a rare black-and-white photograph of Babita from her younger days.

Bebo captioned her post as, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world...my mother. Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever, that's what mothers are for."

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to her post with two emoticons. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday Babitaji." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Aadab...and a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY...to Babita aunty. Stay safe and have a great day. Bebo's bestie Amrita Arora also showered a lot of love on her post.

In one of her past interviews, Kareena had opened up about her equation with her mother Babita and said, "My mother is the rising sun. She is my god. Mum has always been the guiding force for both me and Karisma. I can't live without her. She is my lifeline. I make time to see her every day and everything revolves around her. When she is upset, everybody is upset. And when she is happy, everyone is happy. I worship my mother. If she disapproved of something, I would never go against her wishes."

Babita was a popular actress in the late '60s and the early '70s which starred in films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kismat, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and Banphool. Following her marriage to actor Randhir Kapoor, she quit her film career and decided to focus on her married life. The couple welcomed two daughters, Karisma and Kareena. In 1987, the couple parted ways when Kareena was just seven-years old/ They never formally declared separation or divorce.

