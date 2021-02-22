Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Second Baby Boy Resembles Bother Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21, 2021. The couple has been headlines for their plans for the newest member of the family, now fans have been showering them with love and support on social media.

While the duo did not share a picture with the newborn baby yet, Saif in a statement said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

Fans have been excited to find out more about Tim-Tim's newest sibling. A recent report in Times Of India revealed that the newborn does not resemble the parents but his older brother. The report quoted Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor saying, "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he continued, "They were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

When asked if Taimur was excited to welcome his baby brother, and if he broke into a dance, Randhir replied, "He's too young to do so much."

Talking about Kareena he added, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

Randhir Kapoor was spotted outside the Breach Candy hospital around 11:30 am. Soon after, Taimur also visited his mother at the hospital. The four-year-old was spotted in a black tee and blue denims with a hulk-themed mask. He was seen entering the hospital with two toys, one in each hand, probably for the newborn.

Babita and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted visiting Kareena Kapoor in the hospital. For the unversed, Kareena had a C-section delivery, on Sunday (February 21).

