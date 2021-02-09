Kriti Sanon On Cinema Post COVID-19: You Can't Make Mediocre Stuff Now And Expect It To Run

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the box office to halt, the OTT platforms came to the film industry's rescue. Speaking about Bollywood, movies like Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and others saw a direct release on these video streaming platforms.

On the other hand, directors like Rohit Shetty, Kabir Khan and Prabhu Deva chose to postpone the release date of their respective films rather than opting for the digital route. With the COVID-19 pandemic still looming in the country, in a recent interview with ETimes, Kriti Sanon opened up about cinema post COVID-19.

On being asked if she will be disappointed if any of her upcoming films land up on OTT instead of a theatrical release, the actress said, "Well, it's beyond our control at the moment. I don't think that you can have the ambience of an auditorium in your home. The experience of seeing a film with popcorn, nachos and samosas cannot be duplicated on the small screen."

She added, "OTT has its audience no doubt and even I do watch and enjoy it; it has its own sides. Like you can make what you want without thinking about the box-office numbers. But on the other hand, you don't get the numbers to precisely judge it after it has gone online."

Talking about how she would like to make her digital debut, the Mimi actress told the tabloid, "Frankly, I would like to do something on OTT that I haven't attempted before, say an edgy character."

Kriti further opened up about the change in cinema post COVID-19 and said, "Caution will have to be exercised on content, you can't now make mediocre stuff and expect it to run."

In December last year, the Lukka Chuppi actress had tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking about how she battled the virus, the actress told ETimes, "One of the doctors told me that apart from the COVID, it's the fear about the ailment that needs to be dealt with; all said and done, we need to stay positive and shouldn't get scared. As for me, I didn't have any symptoms. But I thoroughly followed whatever medical advice I was given- I had all the vitamins I was prescribed and I had a lot of haldi paani and ginger water, and yes, I also took a lot of steam."

Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The much-awaited entertainer also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is scheduled to release on January 26, 2022.

