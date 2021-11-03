Meenakshi Sundareshwar Release Date & Streaming Time On Netflix [Details Inside]

Vivek Soni's upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar which stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles, is all set to release on Netflix on November 5, 2021. While the release time of the film has not been official yet, reports suggest that the film will start streaming from 6 pm.

The romantic drama traces the journey of a young couple, played by Sanya and Dassani in titular roles, who are in a long-distance marriage. In the film, Abhimanyu plays a simple engineer from Madurai who moves to Bengaluru for his new job immediately after his marriage to Meenakshi (Sanya).

Earlier, during the promotions of the film, when Sanya was asked how she prepared for her role, she had said, "Meenakshi is a Rajinikanth fan, so I watched a few of his films. I had to pick up one of his Tamil dialogues. My diction coach and some Tamilian crew members helped me out."

Malhotra has had two of her films released on OTT i.e., Ludo and Pagglait.

In another interview, when Abhimanyu was asked to share more about his character in the film, he had shared with a media agency, "In this world full of chaos, it's nice to come across someone who's pure, simple and easy to understand. But Sundareshwar is also like a duck in the water - looks really elegant on the surface, but underneath he is flapping his feet as wildly as he can. That's the internal struggle that he is going through on a daily basis.

Co-written by Aarsh Vora and Soni, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.