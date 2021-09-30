'Creepy Concept'; Netizens Roast Rashmika Mandanna And Vicky Kaushal Over Their TV Commercial

There's no denying that both Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal are two of the most loved stars of the Hindi Film Industry, and apparently, owing to their popularity among netizens, the makers of a brand chose them to be cast together in a TV commercial. However, netizens feel that their TVC is anything but good.

In the TV commercial, Rashmika is seen drooling over Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap and netizens are hell-bent on slamming the Geetha Govindam actress.

A netizen wrote on YouTube, "Creepy ad concept. Do ppl call it liberating and empowerment? Actors please don't do social moral policing again. Where are the pseudo feminists? Why are they not condemning this? Looks like they are ok with it."

Reacting to Rashmika-Vicky's ad, another netizen wrote on YouTube, "Imagine the guy staring at a girl's strap.. will it still be cool??"

"When women ask for equality, this is not they mean. Stop objectifying people. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Moreover who's going buy a bloody underwear watching THIS ad?" commented one more user on Rashmika's ad.

"Dear @iamRashmika i saw your ad #machosporto and its realy disappointed me, i never expected this from you , you can't do this bcs you are a national crush and heart of millions, sorry if i said any wrong thing.. Keep smiling and be happy," tweeted another disappointed user.

Clearly, Rashmika and Vicky have offended their fans with their choices and we wonder if they would apologise to their fans for propagating wrong message! After all, objectification of any gender is unacceptable. And when stars like Rashmika and Vicky promote such things, it's indeed controversial.

(Social media posts are unedited.)