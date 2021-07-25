Rashmika Mandanna is 'Back For A Day' for Mission Majnu, Read On!

Pan-India crush Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport, as she flew in the city to work on her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu.

Today, the actress took to her social media, to share with her fans about a day of shoot on Mission Majnu sets.

Sharing a picture of a clapper, Rashmika wrote, "Back For A Day ❤️ #MissionMajnu ❤️"

Rashmika's debut with Mission Majnu is highly awaited, given her exemplary performance in south movies like Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Even before her debut film in Hindi Cinema is released, Rashmika has already bagged a second Hindi film, Goodbye opposite the legend Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a Pan-India film, Pushpa with Allu Arjun in the pipeline.