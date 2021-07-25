    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rashmika Mandanna is 'Back For A Day' for Mission Majnu, Read On!

      By
      |

      Pan-India crush Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport, as she flew in the city to work on her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu.

      Today, the actress took to her social media, to share with her fans about a day of shoot on Mission Majnu sets.

      Rashmika Mandanna

      Sharing a picture of a clapper, Rashmika wrote, "Back For A Day ❤️ #MissionMajnu ❤️"

      Rashmika's debut with Mission Majnu is highly awaited, given her exemplary performance in south movies like Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      Rashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For Pushpa After Wrapping Up Goodbye ScheduleRashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For Pushpa After Wrapping Up Goodbye Schedule

      Rashmika Mandanna Wanted Her Mumbai House To Exude Homely, Calm And Serene Vibes, Says Interior DesignerRashmika Mandanna Wanted Her Mumbai House To Exude Homely, Calm And Serene Vibes, Says Interior Designer

      Even before her debut film in Hindi Cinema is released, Rashmika has already bagged a second Hindi film, Goodbye opposite the legend Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a Pan-India film, Pushpa with Allu Arjun in the pipeline.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X