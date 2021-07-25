Rashmika Mandanna is 'Back For A Day' for Mission Majnu, Read On!
Pan-India
crush
Rashmika
Mandanna
was
recently
spotted
at
the
Mumbai
Airport,
as
she
flew
in
the
city
to
work
on
her
Bollywood
debut
film,
Mission
Majnu.
Today,
the
actress
took
to
her
social
media,
to
share
with
her
fans
about
a
day
of
shoot
on
Mission
Majnu
sets.
Sharing
a
picture
of
a
clapper,
Rashmika
wrote,
"Back
For
A
Day
❤️
#MissionMajnu
❤️"
Rashmika's
debut
with
Mission
Majnu
is
highly
awaited,
given
her
exemplary
performance
in
south
movies
like
Dear
Comrade
and
Sarileru
Neekevvaru.
Even
before
her
debut
film
in
Hindi
Cinema
is
released,
Rashmika
has
already
bagged
a
second
Hindi
film,
Goodbye
opposite
the
legend
Amitabh
Bachchan.
She
also
has
a
Pan-India
film,
Pushpa
with
Allu
Arjun
in
the
pipeline.
