Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Anand L Rai's Office, Another Bollywood Project For The Actress On Cards?

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling the charts of directors as one of the most popular actresses in the younger generation. Mission Majnu and Pushpa actress Rashmika has multiple movies in her hand at the moment. However, our interest in the actress has piqued further as she visits the office of Anand L Rai recently.

The actress' spotting has fired up rumors of Rashmika now bagging a film with ace filmmaker Anand L Rai. It will be rather interesting to see the talented actress collaborating with the filmmaker.

Rashmika has been captured on camera just outside the office of Anand L Rai in a turtleneck black top paired with brown baggy jeans, with her tresses tied in a half bun.

Rashmika is all set to enthrall the audience in the never seen before avatar in her upcoming next 'Pushpa' alongside Allu Arjun.

Touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Rashmika is going to venture in hindi cinemas with Mission Majnu, releasing on 13th May 2022. She also has Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Goodbye' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.