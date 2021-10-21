    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saba Ali Khan Calls Out Paparazzi Chasing After Kareena & Jeh Ali Khan, Says They Are 'Torturing A Child'

      By
      |

      Saba Ali Khan has bashed Mumbai paparazzi after a few photographers chased Jeh Ali Khan on Wednesday (October 20). Saba took to his Instagram account on Thursday calling out the media personals for the irresponsible behaviour.

      saba ali khan

      Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo From Greece With Saif Ali Khan On Wedding AnniversaryKareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo From Greece With Saif Ali Khan On Wedding Anniversary

      Jehangir Ali Khan reportedly attended a birthday party with his mother, actor Kareena Kapoor and the duo were chased by photographers on their way back. Sharing a video of the same, Jeh wrote, "Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He's a baby," she wrote in the Instagram story.

      The clip shows a photographer screaming at Jeh's nanny to grab their attention. The paparazzo can be heard telling others to keep chasing after the car, they also used bright flashes on Jeh's face as they left the venue.

      saba ali khan, jeh ali khan

      Soon after she also shared a throwback picture from her niece Inaaya's recent birthday party and captioned it as, "Jeh...my JAAN. MISSING my munchkin. Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he's aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fistt."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

      Kareena Kapoor Poses With Jeh's Empty High Chair During Beach Vacation, Asks 'Where's My Baby?'Kareena Kapoor Poses With Jeh's Empty High Chair During Beach Vacation, Asks 'Where's My Baby?'

      Kareena and Saif have been used to paparazzi following them as well as their kids. Jeh is their second child after Taimur Ali Khan, who also has a huge fan following. Notably, Saba is Saif's younger sister and daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 21, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X