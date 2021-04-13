Shah Rukh Khan Quarantines Himself After Crew Members Of Pathan Test Positive For COVID-19?

It seems that everything might not be well for Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious project Pathan. The movie may have come under the dreadful COVID-19 scare after some of the crew members of the same have tested positive for COVID-19. This might have led not only Shah Rukh going under quarantine but may have also stopped the shooting of the movie for now.

However, given the current surge in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai which may result in the lockdown being inevitable, the crew of Pathan had taken a two day scheduled break. The reason behind this was to ponder on the decision regarding their upcoming schedule in accordance with the pandemic situation. The shooting of the movie will resume if there is no lockdown in the scenario.

According to a trade source, "YRF works in an extremely efficient bio bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel. The people transporting them from set to the hotel is also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew. Given that lockdown is imminent in Mumbai, the Pathan crew had anyway taken a 2 day scheduled break so that they can gauge the decision. It doesn't make sense to start a new schedule and halt it. So, if there is no lockdown, the film will anyway resume soon. This has been blown out of proportion and is factually extremely inaccurate. It is irresponsible, to say the least, because the industry is doing its best to ensure that work happens by maintaining all norms and regulations."

Meanwhile, talking about Pathan, the movie remains one of the most-awaited films of next year. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Another huge reason to be excited about Pathan is that the movie will have an extended cameo performance by Salman Khan. The climax of the movie is expected to see Shah Rukh's Pathan be joined by Salman's character from the Tiger franchise in fighting the baddies. The movie also will be one of the first Bollywood films to be shot inside the iconic structure Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The trailer of the same also shared a glimpse of the superstar.