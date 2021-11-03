Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Saw Dubai's Burj Khalifa Light Up With A Special Message

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday yesterday (November 2) and the actor was flooded with warm wishes from his industry friends and fans alike. However, like every year, Dubai's landmark structure Burj Khalifa also had a beautiful manner to wish Shah Rukh. The structure lit up delightful along with a special message for the actor.

Talking about the same, the video of Burj Khalifa being lit up has been going viral on social media. Talking about the video, the structure can be seen being lit up with the words 'Happy Birthday SRK.' It furthermore, states the message, 'We love you' for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor along with his picture. The iconic song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh' from SRK's cult romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge can be seen playing in the background. Take a look at the same.

Fans were left in awe of the grand gesture on the structure for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Last year, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor had shared a picture a day after his birthday wherein he can be seen posing against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa. The words 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh' could be seen written on the structure while it was being lit up with varied coloured lights. The actor captioned the same stating, "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it."

Meanwhile, this birthday was inevitably spent as a huge sigh of relief for Shah Rukh Khan and his family after a rough phase for them. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor's son Aryan Khan was granted bail a few days back in an alleged drug case. Reportedly the megastar spent his birthday along with his family at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The reports further claimed that the actor's son will also be staying in Alibaug for some time. On the work front, Shah Rukh is expected to resume the shooting of his much-awaited movie Pathan.