Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Raju Rahikwar On Aryan Khan's Arrest: We Are Praying That Aryan Bhai Comes Home

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is currently under judicial custody after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who had busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa on October 3. However, the actor and his son have received solidarity from many members of the film fraternity. The latest to join the bandwagon is the megastar's lookalike Raju Rahikwar.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Raju Rahikwar said, "I am not the right person to comment on it, but all I can say is that they are like my family too. Unke naam se hi mera kaam aur mera ghar chalta hai. My wife keeps a fast for all the nine days of Navratri, and this time I have told her to pray for Khan Saab and his family. We are praying that Aryan Bhai comes back home soon."

Not only this but Raju Rahikwar also recalled the first time that he had met Aryan Khan. He narrated the heartwarming encounter that he had with Shah Rukh Khan and remembered his humility. Rahikwar said, "I had seen him when he was very young, maybe a year-and-a-half or two years old. This was at the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, I had gone to meet a relative there and Shah Rukh Bhai and Gauri Bhabhi were also there. So I went up to Khan Saab, touched his feet, and told him that I imitate him. He was curious, asked more about my work, conveyed his good wishes for my parents, and later even introduced me to Gauri Bhabhi. He gave me his office's number too to stay in touch. Such is that man, always so humble and supportive. I really hope that things get sorted soon, and Aryan Bhai comes back home."

Apart from this, Raju Rahikwar also confessed to losing out on work due to the pandemic situation. He went on to say, "I am sure they will come back in abundance tomorrow. I recently got an offer for two shows in October, but then the organisers called back cancelling them, stating 'Aapko Toh Pata Hai Mahol Kya Chal Raha Hai'. They even added that permissions for the events are becoming a challenge too because of the pandemic. So I understood what they are trying to convey, and I am absolutely fine with it. Khan Saab Ke Naam Pe 100 Shows Kurbaan."