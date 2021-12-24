Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting For Tiger 3, Actor To Play A RAW Officer In The Salman Khan Starrer?

Shah Rukh Khan has now bounced back to work, much to the happiness of his fans following a tumultuous phase of October this year owing to his son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case. Now, the latest development is that the superstar has begun shooting for his close friend and megastar Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Tiger 3. It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh will be having a brief cameo appearance in the same that will be nothing less than a treat for the fans to see the two actors together in the espionage flick. Now, as per the latest news report, it has been revealed that Shah Rukh will be playing a RAW officer in the movie.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai over a 12-day schedule. After this, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor will be heading overseas to shoot for Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone. The publication quoted a source to reveal, "It will be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. While Salman will not join him in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3. After Shah Rukh wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady Deepika Padukone and some action scenes will be canned."

The report further stated that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to finish the outdoor schedule of Pathan in Spain in the month of October this year. However, the plans for the same was disrupted after his son Aryan Khan's case which was nothing less than a nightmare for the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor. The source further said to the publication, "That month, Shah Rukh was slated to lead a 10-day shoot at a south Mumbai hospital for Atlee's film before flying off to Spain. But he put all the shoots on hold then, to single-mindedly focus on his son's legal battle. Now, he is picking up where he left off. After Shah Rukh's shoot and the Delhi schedule with Salman and Katrina Kaif in mid-January, Tiger 3 will be almost complete."

For the unversed, Salman Khan will also be having a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. The actor will reportedly be reprising his role of the slick agent from his Tiger franchise. The movie will further have John Abraham as the main antagonist.