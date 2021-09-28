Tiger Shroff Is In London For Not One But Two Projects, Deets Inside

Tiger Shroff is always out there entertaining his fans. The actor makes sure to upload his workout, dance, film BTS videos, etc. to keep his fans updated with everything that he is doing. The actor recently left for London to shoot for a film of his, however, sources share more details on his schedule.

A source close to the film has shared, "Tiger arrived in London with Tara at the start of September for the shoot of Heropanti 2. However, the actor is set to stay in London for almost 4 months as he has not one but two projects to wrap up. The actor is also going to shoot for his film Ganapath with Kriti and so he is there for completing the shoot of both projects by end of the year."

Earlier this year the actor's poster from his film Ganapath was released. The poster got the people talking as the actor was seen in a never before seen avatar. With perfect abs on display, a bold look and a beefed-up body the actor gave people a glimpse of what they can expect from him in the film.

The actor more recently launched his Hindi debut song 'Vande Mataram'. The actor has multiple films lined up and the fans will next see him in movies like Bhaaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.