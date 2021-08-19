Tiger Shroff’s Fans Excited With Rumours Of Him Singing For His Future Projects?

Tiger Shroff is not only passionate about acting, fitness and dance but also singing! The humongous success of his first Hindi song – 'Vande Mataram’ as a singer launched ahead of Independence Day, is a testament to his exceptional vocal prowess. Not to forget that India’s honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji also appreciated and praised the superstar’s creative effort.

With so much appreciation, love and support pouring in by his fans, Tiger, we have learnt, is quite excited to take his passion for singing to the next level. Rumour has it that the actor is contemplating of singing for himself for his future projects! Yes, you heard it right! While there has been no official confirmation from Tiger so far, sources suggest that he is quite excited to explore the possibility of singing for his upcoming projects, leaving his fans wanting more!

For those unaware, Tiger made his singing debut with the song 'Unbelievable’ in September last year, directed by Punit Malhotra. Beginning this year, the young superstar came up with another music video titled 'Casanova’ that went crazy viral on social media.

While Tiger has always nurtured his dream of singing and dancing to his own song, which he fulfilled with 'Unbelievable’, 'Casanova’ and the latest 'Vande Mataram’, we won’t be surprised to see the actor going behind the microphone anytime soon!

A source says, “After the super success of 'Unbelievable’ and 'Casanova’, Tiger had decided to take his passion for singing to the next level and so he took up the offer to sing 'Vande Mataram’, which also became hugely popular. With three successful songs to his credit, filmmakers and producers are now definitely looking at Tiger as an all-round entertainer – someone who is not just good with action and dance but also singing.”