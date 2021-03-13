Twinkle Khanna Reveals The Secret To 'Fewer Divorces' While Enjoying A Beach Vacation With Hubby Akshay Kumar

After Akshay Kumar treated us with a happy selfie with his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna from their tropical getaway, his better half drew everyone's attention to the deceitful nature of social media, by sharing a hilarious 'Instagram vs reality' post featuring herself with her hubby Akshay Kumar.

The Mela actress shared two pictures with a humourous caption which left everyone in splits. In one of the clicks, Akshay and Twinkle are seen happily posing for the camera, while the other picture has the couple being their real, candid selves. The expression on their faces steal the show.

In his signature witty style, Twinkle captioned the pictures as, "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease."

See her post.

Akshay Kumar has taken a short break from work to unwind with his wife Twinkle Khanna at an undisclosed location. Going by the pictures shared the couple, it seems like they are holidaying by the beachside.

Workwise, the superstar has a choc-o-bloc schedule with a couple of exciting projects which has caught everyone's attention. This includes Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have been roped in to play the leading ladies in Ram Setu.

