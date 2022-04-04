Alia Bhatt Feels Her Walk Is Strange Like A Duck, Says She Was Taken Aback By Allu Arjun's Swag In Pushpa

Alia Bhatt's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi was well-received by both the critics and the audience. The actress received rave reviews for her performance of a brothel madam in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. But, getting into the skin of her character wasn't an easy feat for Alia.

The actress in her new interview with a news portal, said that she feels that her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi has a lot of 'swag' and her walking style added a lot to it. Alia then went on to say that when she watches her paparazzi videos on social media, she feels her walk is strange like a duck.

Karan Johar Reveals Why He Is Worried About Alia Bhatt; Recalls What Shah Rukh Khan Had Said About The Actress

Alia told India Today, "When I watch my own paparazzi videos, I feel like I walk strangely, like a duck. I had to make it more interesting."

The actress further said that she was taken aback by Allu Arjun's swag when she watched him in Pushpa. "When I watched Pushpa. I was just taken in by Allu Arjun's inherent swag. Swag has to be felt. It should be recognised as a talent," Alia told the news portal in her interview.

RRR Day 10 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR-Starrer Achieves Break-Even!

Speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film turned out to be a commercial success at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 128.50 Crore (India collection).

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia was next seen in SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. This too, hit the bull's eye with positive reviews and big bucks at the box office. The magnum opus is racing towards the global mark of Rs 1000 Crore at the box office. The Hindi version of the film is also rocking at the box office and has collected Rs 164.09 Crore so far.