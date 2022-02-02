Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Jhund Release Date Out; Nagraj Manjule's Film To Arrive In Theatres On March 4

Acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule known for Marathi films like Fandry and Sairat, is also set to make his directorial debut in Hindi film industry with Jhund which stars Amitabh Bachchan as the main protagonist. After a long wait owing to the pandemic, the makers have finally announced the release date.

Big B took to his Twitter handle and posted, "T 4178 - Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai ⚽🥅 #Jhund releasing on 4th Mar 2022 in cinemas near you."

Have a look at his tweet.

Last week in a chat with Hindustan Times, Nagraj Manjule had said that Jhund has been made and delayed for so long adding that he has been trying and struggling to get a theatrical release for this Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. He had further said that the entire crew has come together to support him in that and promised fans that the film will arrive in cinema halls when the time is right.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund is reportedly based on the life of slum soccer founder Vijay Barse and has the megastar stepping into his shoes. The film revolves around a professor who encourages street children to build a football team in order to help them find a purpose in life.

The Nagraj Manjule directorial had earlier hit headlines when Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar had accused the makers of copyright infringement. However, the makers of Jhund had denied his allegations.

Jhund is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa.