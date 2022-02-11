Mrunal Thakur Opens Up On Having Suicidal Thoughts: I Would Feel Like Jumping Off Local Trains

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her mental health during her initial days while embarking on a secure career path. In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal revealed that there were many points in her life where she felt like she was good for nothing.

The actress revealed that while she had an interest in crime journalism and appearing on television, her parents wanted her to become a dentist. However, Mrunal didn't give up and pursued her passion. After giving several unsuccessful auditions the actress confessed to having suicidal thoughts while living in Mumbai.

Mrunal told the YouTuber Allahbadia that there were a lot of responsibilities on her. At that time, she believed that if she couldn't follow her passion or prove herself, she thought she would be married off at 23 and have kids. And it was not something she wanted for herself. She added, "I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing."

Mrunal Thakur Reacts After Deepika Padukone Fans Slam Her For Liking Post Mocking Gehraiyaan Promotions

She further explained that it was not easy for her to live alone in a city like Mumbai. "I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off. I was staying away from my family. At the age of 17-18, living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. You have to take care of your rent and food. You have to account for every rupee," she concluded.

Now, years later, the actress is one of the most bankable stars. After films like Toofaan, Dhamaaka, Super 30, she is all set to be seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, but had been postponed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur React To Receiving Hate From Audience For Their On-Screen Characters

She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam alongside Aditya Roy Kapur followed by Raja Krishna Menon's directorial Pippa, with Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.