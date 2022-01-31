Mrunal Thakur Reacts After Deepika Padukone Fans Slam Her For Liking Post Mocking Gehraiyaan Promotions

Mrunal Thakur recently found herself at the receiving end of Deepika Padukone fans after she apparently 'liked' a sexist post about 'tiny clothes' worn at Gehraiyaan promotions.

It all began when popular social media influencer Freddy Bird shared a post that read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches." Reportedly, a part of the caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan." The post was seemingly liked by Mrunal Thakur and others.

This did not go down well with Deepika Padukone fans who slammed her for liking a sexist post. A Twitter user shared a post about the Jersey actress liking the post on Instagram. Reacting to it, Mrunal wrote, "Get well soon." In another tweet, she mentioned, "Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

When the same user wrote, "Mrunal Thakur replied to me," the actress responded with a post that read, "Had fun? Maaza aaya (Was it fun)? Now eat good food, go for a run and make friends who love you. I never encourage the troller but I honestly feel sorry for you. Take care sweetheart I pray this tweet changes you a bit and make you a better human."

Earlier, several fans of Deepika Padukone had lashed out at Mrunal on Twitter. A netizen had written,

"Glad to know you like Deepika! It would have been catastrophic otherwise... But liking that post as a female was just unnecessary." Another one had posted, "Dear Mrunal, while you are talking about spreading love, on the other hand, you like a post trolling or rather slut shaming your colleague. With due respect, if you don't like getting trolled, you must also not enjoy when someone else is at the receiving end."

Meanwhile on Sunday, Deepika had taken to her Instagram stories to share a note that read, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons, " along with a '#IYKYK' sticker. Freddy Bird had shared her post on his Instagram Stories and commented, "The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone's entire career." Freddy has now made his Instagram account private.