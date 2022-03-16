Ranveer Singh Reveals Meeting His Idol Thierry Henry Changed How He Looks At His Own Fans

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying some quality football at the English Premier League on his UK trip. He recently shared pictures from the visit to the stadium for the game alongside model Bella Hadid. Ranveer who is an Arsenal fan in an interview recalled meeting legend, Thierry Henry, in 2016 and said that it had changed the way he looks at his own fans.

Ranveer said meeting Thierry Henry moved him to tears. The two met in Mumbai, when he had visited for a brand commitment. Singh told Hindustan Times, "That was one significant incident in my life. It changed the way I look at fan and celebrity dynamic." Calling Henry his 'childhood hero', Ranveer said, "On the way to meet him, I was very excited. But the minute he came in front of me, I broke out in tears. I couldn't control my emotions as I saw him in the flesh. Tears were coming down. I just started crying." He further explained that meeting his idol brought back all the memories of cheering for him in front of the TV.

Ranveer added that it was Thierry's reaction to his emotional state that changed how he has dealt with his own fans. He elaborates, "He was so patient, kind, and warm with me and with all my friends that I had taken along with me to meet him. That just changed me forever." He found a new way of looking at fans and found respect for his fans.

He explained, "In that moment, I learnt a lesson for life. I engage those fans very differently now. I am so much more respectful and sensitive to what they're feeling in that moment because it happened to me. Because how kind and warm he was to me, it meant the world to me. He made me feel so special that I want to pay that kindness and goodness forward."

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar, followed by Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.