Shahid Kapoor Expresses His Desire To Do A Comedy Film; 'I Am Actually Quite Tired After Kabir Singh & Jersey'

Ever since Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with the campus romance Ishq Vishk in 2003, the actor has dabbled with different genres to give us some memorable performances. In some of the films, the Bollywood star has even ticked our funny bone with his amazing comic timing.

But, it's been a while since we have seen Shahid making us go 'haha' with his on-screen histronics. In his recent interview with a news portal, the Haider actor expressed his desire to do a comedy movie and added that he wonders why has been doing dramatic roles again and again when it comes to his last couple films. He said that he would love to do something 'easy and chill.'

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Wife Mira Rajput's Reaction After Watching Udta Punjab; 'I Don't Want To Be With You'

Pinkvilla quoted Shahid as saying, "Somebody has to offer me, I am actually wondering why I am doing all these intense roles again and again. Dramatic roles let's not just say intense. But, I would love to do something like this."

He continued, "I am actually quite tired after Kabir Singh, after Jersey and you know even Ali's film and to some extent even Raj & DK's shows, these are all intense dramatic, slightly broody in very different ways, they are all very different from each other, but they are very demanding and they suck the emotion out of you. So I would love to do something easy and chill."

When Shahid's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur who was also a part of the same interview, asked him why she doesn't get to do a dance number with him, he replied that it has been a long time since he has actually danced. At the same time, he also added, "Gaane ache hote hai picturein achi nahi hoti, use better hai picture achi karo."

Shahid Kapoor Explains Why Remaking Jersey In Bollywood Was Difficult

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming sports drama Jersey. The film is a remake of Nani's Telugu flick by the same name.