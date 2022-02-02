Viruddh Actor Amitabh Dayal Passes Away Following A Heart Attack

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal has passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 51. His wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil confirmed this news to Indian Express. According to reports, he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Speaking about her husband's demise, Mrinalini told the tabloid, "He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative."

She had further added, "We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh's family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral."

Few days, Amitabh had posted a video from the hospital in which he had said that he will be better soon. The caption for the video read, "Never give up ... god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D." Have a look at the video.

Speaking about his filmography, Amitabh had worked in films like Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003), Bhojpuri film Rangdari (2012), Raj Babbar's Dhuaan (2013) and Amitabh Bachchan's Virrudh (2005). He was also a part of Dillagi...Yeh Dillagi (2005), a film announced with Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev which never saw the light of the day.

Amitabh is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.