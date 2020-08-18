Sandalwood filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram blessed with a baby boy on August 17 (Monday). The director who is known for his films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari (2014) and Raajakumara (2017), shared delightful news on his Twitter handle today (August 18).

Santhosh Ananddram wrote, "Blessed with A Baby Boy (17-08-2020) Thanks to My extended Family for ur Constant wishes & Blessings To My Life ಅಮ್ಮ-ಮಗ ಕ್ಷೇಮವಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ನಮ್ಮ ಶ್ರೀರಕ್ಷ."

This is indeed a special moment for Santhosh and his family. After sharing good news on Twitter, his friends and fans started wishing him on the birthday of his baby boy. The 35-year-old Santhosh Ananddram got married to Surabhi in 2018.

On the professional note, Santhosh Ananddram is currently busy working on Yuvarathnaa, which stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. The film is marking the second collaboration of Santhosh and Puneeth. Apart from that, Yuvarathnaa also marks the debut of Sayyeshaa in Sandalwood.

The film also stars Dananjay, Diganth Manchale, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj, Vishaal Hegde, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others in pivotal roles. The makers have already shot the film except for two songs which they are planning to finish it soon. Yuvarathnaa was slated to be released in Summer 2020, but due to the pandemic, the film got delayed.

