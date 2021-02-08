Rashmika Mandanna On Kannada Audience’s Wish To Acknowledge Her Roots: I’m The Epitome Of Breaking Barriers

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on cloud nine, as she is one step closer to becoming a pan-India star. After making her debut with Kannada film Kirik Party (2016), the actress has worked in Telugu and Tamil films and has begun shooting for her first Bollywood project, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. After working in three major South films except for Malayalam, Rashmika Mandanna often gets trolled for not being associated with her roots.

Many times, her fans from Karnataka criticised her for doing more Telugu films, as she is originally a Kannada actress. When asked about the Kannada audience's wish to acknowledge her roots, Rashmika Mandanna told Times of India, "First, before getting there, I'll say that the difference between an actor and an actress is that when an actor does one film, the name they get is only what an actress gets if we do four films. That is how it is. If I do one film a year, it won't get me anything. I need to do four films a year to match that. And on the other side, I can see the amount of films that are breaking barriers."

Rashmika also feels that people are very much interested in the concept and don't care about the language. "I'm the epitome of breaking barriers, because I can't deal with a script not reaching me only because of a language barrier. If I get a good script, I'll do it. I don't like having barriers or walls around me. I'll break them and move forward," the Pogaru actress added.

The Kannada beauty is all set to make her debut in Kollywood as well as Bollywood in 2021. The actress shot for her first Tamil film Sulthan opposite Karthi before lockdown. A few days ago, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu informed that they have roped in Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead role in the film.

When asked about balancing both the industries, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I shot for my Tamil film before lockdown. And now I am entering Bollywood and begin shooting for Mission Majnu in a month's time. Both films will release this year. There's so much happening. For me, it is about waking up, meeting new people and doing justice to my character in the best way possible. I need to come back and sleep-in peace. I look at it not as new industries, but four new films. I don't look at the industry, but at the teams, I am working with."

Talking about her movies, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming Kannada film Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja is releasing on February 19, 2021. The actress will also be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa and another Telugu film Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu.

