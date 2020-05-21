Mohanlal On OTT Vs Theatrical Release: We Can Hold Movie Releases Till Theatres Open

Superstar Mohanlal turned 60 today and he will be celebrating his birthday with family at home due to the lockdown. Mohanlal aka Lalettan has been known for voicing his opinion on various issues in the industry.

Nowadays, many filmmakers, whose movies have suffered due to the lockdown, are now choosing OTT platforms to release it digitally. Ever since a few makers decided to release their films on online video-streaming platforms, the debate over social media is heating up over OTT vs theatrical release.

Recently, during a TV interview, Mohanlal opened up over the split that has created amongst many Malayalam producers, who are pushing for OTT release rather than the theatrical release. On releasing movies on OTT, Mohanlal said, "Now is the time where there are a lot of possibilities of exhibiting films in various platforms and many people are making tough decisions. I cannot say how it's going to affect the industry, which comprises not just actors but so many others who depend on cinema."

Speaking about the courtesy over holding the films' releases, Mohanlal further said, "There's no problem in releasing movies made for OTT platforms digitally. But if the movie is made for theatres then we can always work by showing the courtesy of holding the release of the films. Again, it's a personal decision and I hope people decide smartly."

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simhan was supposed to release on March 26. But the lockdown affected the film's release. Director Priyadarshan already told the media that he will not release on OTT.

On the other hand, Jeethu Joseph shared a delightful news on Mohanlal's 60th birthday. Mohanlal and Jeethu are collaborating again for Drishyam 2. The director also shared the announcement on Twitter with the motion poster. More details are yet to be revealed.

