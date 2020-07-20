Producer Alwin Antony Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman; Case Registered Against Him

The Ernakulam South Police have registered a case against producer Alwin Antony for allegedly assaulting a woman. As per reports, a 22-year-old model has accused him of sexually abusing her promising roles in his future projects.

Circle Inspector KG Aneesh has said that a case has been registered against the producer based on the woman's complaint. He was quoted as saying, "The woman had filed a complaint that the producer had promised her a role in a movie and sexually harassed her four times between January and March 2019. We have registered a case based on her complaint."

The accused is allegedly absconding.

Alwin Antony has bankrolled several hit Malayalam films like Nazriya Nazim- Nivin Pauly starrer Ohm Shanti Oshana and Prithviraj-Jayasurya-Indrajith starrer Amar Akbar Anthony. The 2018 film Mangalyam Thanthunanena starring Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan was his last production venture, wherein he co-produced the project with Zachariah Thomas, Prince Paul and Angelena Mary Antony.

The producer recently came into the limelight for his allegation against Rosshan Andrrews for allegedly breaking into the former's house and attacking him. A case was allegedly filed against the director. Reportedly, the police had also registered a case against Alwin and his friends for attacking Rosshan.

