Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: LIVE UPDATES From The Grand Opening Of The Mohanlal Show!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the highly anticipated Mohanlal show will get its grand opening aka launch in few minutes on the Asianet channel. The much-awaited third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is expected to bring some exciting surprises, as well as new challenges. As the tagline suggests, the show is getting bigger and better this time.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand opening:

6.50 PM: Mohanlal makes a grand entry into the new Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house.

6.55 PM: Mohanlal is seen giving instructions to the staff inside the Bigg Boss house. Later, he introduced the fans to Luke, a lamp.

7.00 PM: The superstar shakes leg for his chartbuster song Chettikulangara, with a group of dances.

7.03 PM: Mohanlal enters the confession room. Bigg Boss welcomes the superstar to the new season. The host requests Bigg Boss to play the Nenjinakathu Lalettan song.

7.06 PM: The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 finally begins. Mohanlal narrates the journey so far, and once again states that this is the season of dreamers.

7.10 PM: Noby Marcose is the first contestant of the season. The comedian turned actor makes a fun entry by performing to the song.

7.11 PM: Mohanlal welcomes Noby to the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The audiences are introduced to Noby's family and friends. Later, the actor narrates his journey.

7.18 PM: Noby enters the Bigg Boss house. He hopes that everything goes well this season. Later, he is seen exploring the house.

7.25 PM: Dimple Bahl is the second contestant of the season. She is a psychologist, entrepreneur, dancer, and cancer survivor. She opens about her life and most favourite people. We are introduced to Dimple's friends and family.

7.35 PM: Dimple has a fangirl moment with Mohanlal. Reveals that she has met him at the age of 7. Mohanlal gifts her chocolate, as it was her birthday. Dimple enters the house.

7.40 PM: RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz is the third contestant of the season. In the introduction video, Firoz introduces the audience to his family. He opens up about the struggles he faces in life.

7.45 PM: The social media influencer revealed that he had met Mohanlal for the first time when he was in school, during the shooting of Guru.

7.47 PM: RJ Firoz enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house. Noby Marcose and Dimple Bahl welcome him to the house.

8.00 PM: Mani Kuttan is the fourth contestant of this season. The actor enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house with an electrifying performance. Mani Kuttan introduces his parents to the audience and remembers his late friend, who was a big fan of Bigg Boss show.

8.03 PM: Mohanlal is happy to introduce his co-star from several films, Mani Kuttan, to the Bigg Boss house. The superstar pulls his leg by asking about his real name, which is Thomas Kutty. Mohanlal also asked the young actor about his marriage plans and wishes that he find someone inside the house.

8.06 PM: Mani Kuttan enters the house the meets the fellow contestants.

8.10 PM: Majiziya Banu, the powerlifting world champion and fitness model is the fifth contestant of the show. Majiziya, who hales from Vadakara, Calicut introduces the audience to her profession and her multi-talented family.

8.13 PM: Mohanlal is highly impressed with Majiziya's talent, and shares his stint with wrestling. The powerlifting champion revealed that she entered the Bigg Boss house because the public doesn't know her despite achieving so much. Majiziya also stated that hard work can take us to places.

8.15 PM: Majiziya enters the house and meets fellow contestants.

8.25 PM: Soorya Menon, the first female DJ of Kerala, is the sixth contestant. She introduces herself with a video and shares her dream.

8.26 PM: Soorya is overwhelmed to meet Mohanlal, and is highly impressed with the superstar's simplicity. She called Mohanlal 'the prince of love,' while receiving Valentine's special rose from him. Soorya enters the house.

8.30 PM: Mohanlal welcomes the seventh contestant and emotional person of this season, Lakshmi Jayan. The singer-violinist, who is known for her stint in Star Singer and Indian Idol, delivered a stunning performance on stage.

8.40 PM: Sai Vishnu, an aspiring actor enters the show as the eighth contestant. Sai's family is introduced to the audience through the video. He says that winning Oscar for the Best Actor is his biggest dream.

8.44 PM: Mohanlal welcomes Sai, the first commoner of this season to the Bigg Boss house. The superstar introduces him as the man of dreams. Sai is overwhelmed to meet Mohanlal.

8.50 PM: Anoop Krishnan, the popular Television actor who rose to fame with the Asianet show Seetha Kalyanam is the ninth contestant of the house.

8.53 PM: Anoop revealed that he achieved one of his biggest dreams by sharing a stage with superstar Mohanlal. The superstar, on other hand, jokingly asks him to find a partner soon. The actor enters the house.

9.07 PM: Adoney John, the scholar-orator is the tenth contestant of the show. Mohanlal is excited to know that Adoney is pursuing his Ph.D. in Political Science. He is the second commoner of this season.

9.17 PM: Mohanlal introduces the eleventh and youngest contestant of the season, dancer Ramzan Muhammed. The title winner of the D4 Dance reality show made his entry with a stunning performance. He also impressed the host Mohanlal with a stunning move.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal Hikes His Remuneration For The Show, Sets A New Record!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Bhagyalakshmi To Boby Chemmannur; The Contestants' List Is Out [PICS]