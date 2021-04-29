Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rithu Manthra’s Boyfriend Jiya Irani Opens Up About Ramzan Muhammed

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has indeed taken a steep turn. Three days post the exit of one of the strong contestants Manikuttan, the actor will now be making a massive re-entry in the show. On the other hand, owing to the unfortunate death of her father Satyavir Singh, Dimpal Bhal will reportedly exit the show today. For the unversed, the duo shares a beautiful camaraderie, and their respective entry and exit today is surely going to leave the mini-screen audiences in tears.

On the other hand, fans and followers of another strong contestant Rithu Manthra are in shock after hearing about her relationship with Jiya Irani. Apparently, the latter during his recent interaction with Kochi Times, revealed that the duo has been in a 4-year-long relationship. Stating that the trolls of Rithu and Ramzan on social media disturbed him, he said, "The trolls bothered me a bit. But I know Rithu, she would think of Ramzan only as a younger brother. They are together on a 100-day show, and it doesn't affect me. We, on the other hand, have a soul connection."

For the unversed, though the audience loved Manikuttan and Rithu's chemistry during initial tasks, her camaraderie with dancer Ramzan Muhammed was questioned time and again by many, including the other housemates.

Stating that he shared pictures with the diva on his social media handle as his divorce case got settled a month ago when Rithu was inside the madhouse, Jiya further added, "I was married with a son and had been separated for several years, but the divorce had not come through when Rithu went on the show in mid-February. The case just got settled a month back, which is when I decided to share pictures of the two of us together. She is a known face now and I felt it was time that we could reveal our relationship to the world."

When asked if Rithu will be okay to find out that Jiya shared their love-filled photos soon after her entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the actor went on to say, "Rithu and I have been in love for four years. I know her well enough to know that she will be fine with this. We used to travel together and I have thousands of pictures of her. I am happy that I am able to share them now. Also, I posted the photos on my social media, so it is not like I put them out in an underhand manner. No one can find fault with me over this."