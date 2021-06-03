Hridayam: Director Vineeth Sreenivasan Makes A Major Revelation About The Soundtrack!

Hridayam, the highly anticipated Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is currently in its post-production stage. The release of the movie, which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has been delayed due to the pandemic. Recently, director Vineeth Sreenivasan took to his official Facebook page and made a major revelation about the Hridayam soundtrack.

Interestingly, the talented filmmaker revealed that the Pranav Mohanlal movie will have an extensive soundtrack, that consists of 15 songs. "I was looking at the final track list of Hridayam.. We have 15 songs in the film.. And I can't wait for them to come out.. 🙂 Go corona Gooooooooooooo!!!!!," wrote Vineeth Sreenivasan on his Facebook post.

Vineeth's big revelation has left the director's fans and Malayalam cine-goers totally excited. Interestingly, the Hridayam soundtrack will now emerge as one of the biggest soundtracks in the history of the Malayalam film industry. As per the reports, the much-awaited Hridayam songs will be revealed in an audio launch event, which will be held once the world comes back to normalcy.

Vineeth Sreenivasan is joining hands with newcomer Hesham Abdul Wahab for the music of Hridayam. The filmmaker, who has earlier associated with his best buddy Shaan Rahman for all his directorial ventures decided to launch Hesham, who is best known for his stint in the popular reality show Idea Star Singer, with the movie. A foreign musician has also composed the songs for the film.

Pranav Mohanlal plays the central character in the movie, which is said to be a complete drama. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran appear as the female leads in the project. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. Hridayam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Helen fame actor-writer Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.