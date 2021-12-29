Mohanlal Aaraattu Bags A Clean U Certificate From Censor Board: Reports

Mohanlal, the complete actor will be next seen on the silver screen in the highly anticipated project, Aaraattu. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's reunion with director B Unnikrishnan, has recently finished the censor board formalities. As per the latest reports, Aaraattu has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board.

The sources close to the project have also revealed that the Mohanlal starrer has not gotten any cuts. However, the running time of Aaraattu has not been revealed yet. As the team revealed earlier, the highly anticipated official trailer of the B Unnikrishnan directorial will be out on January 1, 2022, on the special occasion of the New Year.

Aaraattu, which is touted to be a complete mass entertainer, is gearing up to hit the theatres on February 10, 2022. In that case, the movie will be the second release of Mohanlal in 2022, and his first theatrical release for the year.

The movie, which is scripted by Pulimurugan writer Uday Krishna, is touted to be a different mass entertainer. According to director B Unnikrishnan, the movie will not have any double-meaning jokes or scenes that objectify women like the previous mass entertainers in the history of Malayalam cinema. The Aaraattu teaser had underlined the director's claims with its progressive outlook.

AR Rahman, the Oscar award-winning musician will make his debut appearance on Malayalam cinema with Aaraattu. The legendary musician is expected to appear in the climax sequence of the movie along with leading man Mohanlal. If the reports are to be believed, a popular AR Rahman song has been re-created for the climax portion of the B Unnikrishnan directorial.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Aaraattu. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score for the Mohanlal starrer.