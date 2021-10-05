Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Vishhal, Sneha, Trupti, Surekha & 2 Others Get Nominated For Eviction

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an emotional note as Vishhal Nikam cries after seeing Shivleela Patil in the hospital. On the other hand, Aavishkar Darwhekar too gets emotional as he feels that he is lonely inside the house. Surekha Kudachi, Gayatri Datar, Meenal Shah try to console him. After seeing his ex-wife Sneha Wagh, he hugs her. Aavishkar apologises to Sneha for everything that happened between them in the past.

In the bedroom area, Surekha Kudachi gets emotional and inform them that she is very worried about her daughter's future. She tells Meenal Shah, Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus that she has faced a lot of difficulties while raising her daughter. On the other hand, Vikas Patil reveals a tragic incident that happened with his son during his childhood. He tells Meenal, Sonali, Vishhal and Aavishkar that he has been bed-ridden for five years now.

Vishhal Nikam reveals to Meenal Shah that he is liking someone outside the house and even proposed to her. Later, Vishhal gets miffed with Vikas, Sonali and Meenal. He asks them to take him seriously. In the bedroom, Jay Dudhane reveals that he has dated five girlfriends so far.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Dil Ka Telephone'. Later, Mira Jagannath tells Vishhal Nikam that she is very disappointed with Jay Dudhane, Gayatri Datar and Utkarsh Shinde as they talked bad about her behind her back. In the bedroom area, Surekha Kudachi mimics Mira Jagannath and makes fun of everyone in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss introduces a new theme for this week which is 'Telephone'. Housemates will get a chance to fulfil their fans' demands. In the kitchen area, Jay Dudhane and Sneha Wagh get close to each other. Jay tries to woo Sneha with his charm. Gayatri Datar gets jealous of seeing his closeness with Sneha. After that, the phone kept in the living area rings and Jay picks it up. Bigg Boss tells Jay that the housemates will get their phone, which will be in an artificial form.

Bigg Boss introduces the next nomination task 'Charge Karaycha Naay', in which the housemates will have other people's phones and they will have to keep them on the charging slots in every round. If they fail to put it, the housemates, whose phone they are carrying will be nominated for eviction this week. After the six rounds, housemates nominate Akshay Waghmare, Santosh Chaudhary, Trupti Desai, Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh and Surekha Wagh. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!