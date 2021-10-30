Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh Becomes The New Captain Of The House; Jay Dudhane Injures Meenal Shah

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the captaincy task, in which Trupti Desai gets injured. She goes to the medical room, and Bigg Boss asks Vikas Patil to represent her during the captaincy task. As the task begins, the third round becomes more intense as Vishhal Nikam, Vikas Patil and Utkarsh dive in the pool to snatch the trophies from each other. Eventually, Trupti loses the task and Sneha Wagh becomes the new captain of the house.

Trupti Desai breaks down and cries a lot. Later, Sneha Wagh distributes duties amongst the housemates. In the garden area, Gayatri Datar gets emotional and asks Mira Jagannath to give her some space. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Hi Duniya Maya Jaal'. In the kitchen area, Sneha Wagh and Vishhal Nikam discuss about Trupti Desai's comments during the task.

Notably, Trupti Desai takes a dig at Sneha Wagh and tells her that she doesn't want captaincy with others' help. She wants to win it with her own efforts. Sneha gets hurt by Trupti's comments and cries inconsolably in the bathroom. Later, Utkarsh Shinde, Jay Dudhane, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Sneha Wagh discuss about Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar. After that, Sneha takes charge of the captaincy task.

Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to stay alert as they will need to enter the room to take advantage of the power card. After announcing the name of the Confession room, Utkarsh and Vikas manage to enter first in the room. Later, Bigg Boss gives a task to choose one person for the temptation room, in which the housemates will have to grab the keys in each round. After grabbing it, they will have to release their favourite contestant in each round.

In the first round, Jay Dudhane manages to grab the key, however, he pushes Meenal Shah. She gets injured and cries. Bigg Boss asks her to take a rest. Jay supports Utkarsh. In the second round too, he manages to grab the key and releases one more key of Utkarsh. Aavishkar Darwhekar and Gayatri Datar grab the keys in the third and fourth round respectively and release Utkarsh Shinde. Interestingly, Utkarsh gets a chance to enter the temptation room.

After entering the temptation room, Utkarsh gets a chance to get safe in the next week from the nomination, but for that, he has to nominate one contestant. He chooses to get safe and nominates Vishhal Nikam.