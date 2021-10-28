Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas Patil & Vishhal Nikam Fight; Jay Asks Sneha To Pour Toilet Water On Herself

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with ex-couples Aavishkar Darwhekar and Sneha Wagh's intense discussion. Aavishkar tells Sneha that he is proud of her as she has done exceedingly well in her acting career. He also tells her that he is there to help her whenever she needs it. Sneha says that she is grateful for his comments. In the night, Sneha tells Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus that she is getting attached to Jay Dudhane a lot.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the energetic song, 'Aata Majhi Satakli'. Jay Dudhane teases Sneha Wagh by mimicking her. Later, Meenal Shah tells Aavishkar Darwhekar that Utkarsh Shinde is indirectly targeting him. After that, Meenal, Vikas, Sonali and Vishhal plan for the task.

The second phase of the task begins and Team A members who are now demons start torturing Team B members who are angels. In the first round, Jay Dudhane asks Vikas Patil to cut his clothes such as shirts, pants, underwear and so on. He does it. Later, Vishhal and Jay ask Utkarsh and Vikas to hold 5 kgs' dumbbells in their hands. After the first round, Utkarsh gets out of the task. Later, Bigg Boss warns housemates not to lose control of the task.

In the second round, Mira Jagannath tortures Meenal Shah. Eventually, sanchalak Vishhal Nikam announces that she is out of the game. In the third round, Trupti and Mira tortures Vikas Patil. Vishhal Nikam also joins them. On the other hand, Jay Dudhane and Sonali Patil ask Sneha Wagh to pour toilet water on herself. She does it. Eventually, Vikas Patil gets out of the task.

Vikas Patil opposes Vishhal Nikam's decision, and they later engage in a heated argument. Vishhal and Vikas shout at each other. Other housemates try to calm them down. In the fourth round, Jay, Mira and Trupti tortures Dadus, Sneha and Gayatri. After the buzzer, Vishhal announces that Santosh Chaudhary is getting out of the task.

Jay Dudhane opposes Vishhal Nikam's decision of removing Dadus from the game. Later, Vishhal removes Dadus' name from the list. Jay and Vishhal later engage in a heated argument. Mira also blasts at him. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!