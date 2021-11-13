Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus To Get Evicted From The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. In the seventh week of the show, viewers witnessed Mira Jagannath's captaincy, in which she sent several contestants into the swimming pool as a punishment. During the nomination task, seven contestants got nominated for elimination this week. Hence, fans are curious to know who will get eliminated from the show this week.

Amidst all, the final voting trend report of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is out. The report suggests that Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus could get eliminated out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Yes, you read that right! Dadus is standing last on the list, while Utkarsh Shinde is in the second last position. Interestingly, Vishhal Nikam, Vikas Patil and Jay Dudhane are in the top 3 positions respectively. On the other hand, Sonali Patil and Neetha Shetty are in fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Let us tell you, the above voting trend is not confirmed as the makers could bring any twist during the weekend episodes hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Talking about Santosh Chaudhary, he shaved off his head to support Jay Dudhane during the captaincy task. The Agri-Koli singer shares a cordial bond with almost all the contestants inside the house. Hence, his eviction will not only affect his fans but the housemates as well.

Talking about the show, Jay Dudhane has become the new captain of the house. He thanked all the housemates for supporting and sacrificing their belongings for him. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!