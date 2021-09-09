Indian Idol Marathi To Kusum, Have A Look At Sony Marathi’s Upcoming Shows

Indian Idol Marathi

Sony Marathi is all set to launch the Marathi version of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol. It will be titled as, Indian Idol Marathi. The makers have also revealed the first promo of Indian Idol Marathi. Notably, they have not yet revealed the names of judges and contestants. Indian Idol Marathi will be soon be aired on television.

Kusum

Ekta Kapoor has made a debut as a producer in the Marathi TV industry. She has launched her popular show, Kkusum's Marathi remake titled as, Kusum. The show stars Shivani Baokar and Ajinkya Nanaware in the lead roles. The promos of Kusum are currently winning hearts on the internet and fans can't wait for the show.

Swarajya Saudamini Tararani

Sony Marathi is also launching the show based on Queen Tararani, titled Swarajya Saudamini Tararani. She was the regent of the Maratha empire from 1700 to 1708. She was the daughter-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She fought against the Mughals after the death of her husband Rajaram Bhosale. The show will be produced by Amol Kolhe, and the premiere date will be announced soon.

Dnyaneshwar Mauli

Dnyaneshwar Mauli show is all set to start soon on Sony Marathi. The show is based on the life story of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. For the unversed, he was a 13th century saint, poet and philosopher. He is also known as the founder of Warkari Bhakti movement.

Kon Honaar Crorepati To Go Off-Air

Sachin Khedekar's Kon Honaar Crorepati 5 will reportedly go off-air on September 18, 2021. It will be replaced by Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra from September 20, 2021, at 9 pm.