Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Trolls: These Housemates Have Already Been Targeted!

The Advice

Some of the contestants of the previous seasons were present for the inaugural ceremony and Ganja Karuppu was seen giving some advice to Vanitha Vijayakumar. Here is a troll targetting the same in which it is being said that a contestant, who was ousted in the very first week is seen giving advice to a new contestant.

The Inevitable Fight?

On day 1, the contestants were seen exchanging pleasantaries. Bigg Boss house would be incomplete without fights. Here is a troll in which they have talked about the warm atmosphere on day 1 and what might happen after a few days.

Trolls Targeting Madhumitha

Madhumitha has joined the Bigg Boss House and some of her reactions on day 1 has got the eye of the trollers.

Abhirami Venkatachalam Doesn't Get Spared

Abhirami Venkatachalam's one particular dialogue got into the ears of the trollers. The actress was heard asking for food continuously and the social media users took a sarcasm out of that.

Unhappy Fans

While some of the fans are happy with the list of the contestants, some of them are seemingly very much unhappy and the above tweet conveys the same.

Vanitha Vijaykumar's Entry

It is known to all that Vanitha Vijayakumar and her father actor Vijayakumar are not on good terms. In the above troll, that particular angle has been covered by placing a scene from Vijayakumar's prominent movie.

The Snehan-Cheran Connect

Snehan was one among the major contestants of the first season on Bigg Boss Tamil. Here is a troll that has a take that Cheran might be the Snehan of the new season.

Sherin Surprised Everyone?

Sherin has come into the Bigg Boss Tamil house but some her fans were left surprised with her physical transformation.

Gayathri raghuram reaction after seeing vanitha vijayakumar entry. #BiggBossTamil3 pic.twitter.com/uowEVNnXao — Sara Talkz (@SaraTalkz) June 23, 2019

Gayathri Raghuram and Vanitha Vijayakumar's Connection

Gayathri Raghuram was one among the active participants of the house in the first season. Now, here is a troll connecting Gayatri Raghuram and Vanitha Vijayakumar.