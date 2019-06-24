Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Trolls: These Housemates Have Already Been Targeted!
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has kick-started in a grand manner and for the next 100 days, some solid entertainment is assured. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan has a huge fan following and the popularity that has touched new heights upon the completion of two seasons is a rock-solid proof of the same. The netizens are too excited about the show with Bigg Boss Tamil 3 even trending on Twitter. The users have put in their mind to find the funny aspects associated with the show and trolls have already started to pour in on Twitter. What does the Twitteratie has to say? Whom all have they targeted the most? Here we take you through some of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 trolls that have come out.
The Advice
Some of the contestants of the previous seasons were present for the inaugural ceremony and Ganja Karuppu was seen giving some advice to Vanitha Vijayakumar. Here is a troll targetting the same in which it is being said that a contestant, who was ousted in the very first week is seen giving advice to a new contestant.
The Inevitable Fight?
On day 1, the contestants were seen exchanging pleasantaries. Bigg Boss house would be incomplete without fights. Here is a troll in which they have talked about the warm atmosphere on day 1 and what might happen after a few days.
Trolls Targeting Madhumitha
Madhumitha has joined the Bigg Boss House and some of her reactions on day 1 has got the eye of the trollers.
Abhirami Venkatachalam Doesn't Get Spared
Abhirami Venkatachalam's one particular dialogue got into the ears of the trollers. The actress was heard asking for food continuously and the social media users took a sarcasm out of that.
Unhappy Fans
While some of the fans are happy with the list of the contestants, some of them are seemingly very much unhappy and the above tweet conveys the same.
Vanitha Vijaykumar's Entry
It is known to all that Vanitha Vijayakumar and her father actor Vijayakumar are not on good terms. In the above troll, that particular angle has been covered by placing a scene from Vijayakumar's prominent movie.
The Snehan-Cheran Connect
Snehan was one among the major contestants of the first season on Bigg Boss Tamil. Here is a troll that has a take that Cheran might be the Snehan of the new season.
Sherin Surprised Everyone?
Sherin has come into the Bigg Boss Tamil house but some her fans were left surprised with her physical transformation.
Gayathri Raghuram and Vanitha Vijayakumar's Connection
Gayathri Raghuram was one among the active participants of the house in the first season. Now, here is a troll connecting Gayatri Raghuram and Vanitha Vijayakumar.
