Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath To Get Eliminated This Week?

The recent eviction of Archana Chandhoke shocked many as she was considered one of the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Well now, looks like the mini-screen audiences are going to witness yet another shocking elimination, as we hear Anitha Sampath will be evicted this week.

According to buzz, the popular news anchor has received the least votes and therefore has huge chances of bidding goodbye to the reality show. Reportedly, Aajeedh is the second contestant from the bottom of the voting list.

Talking about her performance last week, Anitha's gameplay in the ball task was average. On the other hand, she was also seen engaging in a verbal brawl with Aari Arjuna for involving her husband and parents in a task.

Let us tell you that Anitha's camaraderie with Sanam Shetty and friction with Suresh Chakravarthy are a few highlights of her connection with the housemates. Notably, the newsreader has been time and again appreciated by the Ulaganayagan for questioning injustice happening inside the house. She was also acknowledged for her bold take on topics concerning society, which she had talked about during different tasks and challenges.

Anitha, who has a huge fan following on social media, was also criticized many times for her resentful behavior while nominating others. She was also slammed by netizens for her sudden reactions and over-emotional attitude in the show.

Well, with the rumours doing the rounds about her exit, only the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will unfold the truth about the same. Notably, other than Anitha, 4 other contestants including Aajeedh, Aari Arjuna, Gabriella Charlton and Shivani Narayanan have been nominated for the 12th week elimination. Aari is the new captain of the house.

