Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana Turns Emotional As Friends Som Shekar & Rio Raj Argue With Her During Task

After the exit of Jithan Ramesh and Nisha Aranthangi in the previous week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, looks like the 'Anbu' group is indeed breaking apart. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel, Vijay Television, one of the key members of the group Archana Chandhoke can be seen getting emotional, as her friends Som Shekar and Rio Raj turn against her during a task.

During the ongoing task named Chicken Poultry, the contestants receiving golden eggs with their pictures on them had to turn into a chicken and protect their eggs, while the remaining others had to turn into wolves. The two groups were also given the chance to make deals whenever required, at the end of which, the contestant with the maximum money wins the luxury budget task.

Well, in the promo, Archana who was called to the confession room by Bigg Boss, broke down into tears as she said, "I am afraid when I wonder if I have forgotten the reason why I came to the show. I have not seen these many fights and arguments in my entire life. This is too negative for me. I believed that I can win the show with love, but I feel afraid that I might lose both." (sic)

Glimpses of the popular host's exchange of words with good friends Som Shekar and Rio Raj was also shown in the promo. In one of the shots, Som was seen throwing the egg with Archana's picture on it, as the former completely disagreed with her viewpoints during the task. Som's stint of throwing away her picture out of anger didn't go down well with Archana, who even reacted by questioning about the same.

On the other hand, Rio also expressed his support to Som and slammed Archana for her strategy. Notably, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Aari and Archana were seen engaging in a verbal brawl during the same task. Well now, looks like Kamal Haasan's strategy to break the group inside the house has indeed worked, at least in the 12th week of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here's How To Vote For Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath And Others

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Open Nomination: Housemates Target Rio Raj