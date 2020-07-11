Kamal Haasan Alerts Tamil Nadu Government Over COVID-19 Spread In Villages

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has always been sharing his thoughts with Tamil Nadu and Indian government about the situations in the country. Recently, the veteran actor again asked the TN government to take precautionary measures before COVID-19 spreads rapidly in the rural parts of the state.

Well, India has reported more than 8 lakh COVID-19 positive cases and more than 5 lakh recoveries. Notably, Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state in India after Maharashtra. The state has reported more than 1 lakh cases and death rate is increasing. Hence, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam has given an important message to the Tamil Nadu government.

Kamal Haasan tweeted (translated), "The spread of the disease is worrying people in villages where primary health care facilities, which do not have adequate facilities, are forced to travel to cities for modern medical facilities. The government must act to prevent this from happening. The idea of controlling when we arrive is dangerous."

Well, the concern from Unnaipol Oruvan actor is indeed an important thing to be noticed by the Tamil Nadu government. In April, Kamal Haasan had also expressed his concern over the migrant crisis in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. From metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, millions of people tried to migrate to their respective villages due to the fear of Coronavirus and the lockdown.

Kamal Haasan had tweeted, "All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too."

Let's see what Tamil Nadu government would do after Kamal Haasan's message. On a related note, the actor will next be seen in his 1996 film Indian's sequel, Indian 2 directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth.