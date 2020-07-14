These 5 Women Empowering South Movies On Amazon Prime Video Will Surely Strike You With Awe!

Law

Law is a film that stars actress Ragini Prajwal in her debut at the forefront. The actress's character Nandini takes a stand for justice and is up against the system to change it! The film also has a stellar cast of Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Siri Prahlad, and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. The film is to see a release on 17th July!

Ponmagal Vandhal

The legal courtroom drama, Ponmagal Vandhal, released on 29th May on Amazon, and stars actress Jyothika leading an ensemble cast including K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen! The film follows a rookie lawyer leads to the reopening of a notorious 15-year-old case of a dead killer, alleged to have kidnapped and murdered young children. Ponmagal Vandhal is a film that holds testimony to the fact that how good content cuts across boundaries and how the industry is leaning more towards a content-driven approach with more and more OTT releases.

Penguin

Penguin is a mystery thriller film written and directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut and co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Keerthy Suresh at the forefront playing the role of Rhythm who dares to face anything thrown at her to protect her child from danger. The film was made in Tamil and Telugu and was released along with a Malayalam-dubbed version on Prime Video on 19 June 2020.

Bhaagamathie

Bhaagamathie is a 2018 horror-thriller film written and directed by G. Ashok. Bhaagamathie stars Anushka Shetty at the forefront who plays the role of Chanchala Reddy, an IAS officer, who gets imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. However, things take a much more horrifying turn when she gets possessed by a spirit.

Mahanati

Mahanati is a biographical drama film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The film revolves around the real-life of Indian actress Savitri, whose character was was played by Keerthy Suresh.