Vijay Sethupathi And Sivakarthikeyan Offer Financial Support To Late Vadivel Balaji’s Family

Yesterday (September 10), popular comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away due to cardiac arrest. The 45-year-old actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He had suffered a heart attack 15 days ago after which he got paralyzed. Reportedly, Vadivel Balaji was shifted to the government hospital as his family couldn't pay for the private hospital.

Well, Vadivel Balaji's demise is indeed a big loss for the Tamil film industry. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. Vadivel Balaji's funeral took place at his residence in Chetpet, Chennai yesterday, where Vijay Sethupathi paid his last respects to the comedian. Interestingly, after learning about his family's struggle, the Super Deluxe star has reportedly helped them financially.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Vadivel's dear friend and actor Sivakarthikeyan has promised to take care of the education the late comedian's children. Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru director Thomson shared that the Remo actor spoke to him over the phone and informed about the same. For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan and Vadivel Balaji have worked together for the show Adhu Idhu Yedhu.

While remembering his late friend, Sivakarthikeyan told Times of India, "You can put him in any stage and he will make the crowd instantly laugh to his jokes. I met him at a wedding some time ago. I will always remember his laughter."

Also Read : Famous Comedian Vadivel Balaji Passes Away At 45

Vadivel Balaji was famous for mimicking and imitating legendary comedian Vadivelu. He had worked in a lot of Tamil films, but had shot to fame with Vijay TV's show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.

May his soul rest in peace!