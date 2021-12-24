Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results: Niroop Nandakumar And Varun In Danger Zone!

The 12th weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is just around the corner. With 6 contestants in the nomination, the one who received the least number of votes will be announced on Sunday by host Kamal Haasan. Currently, Pavani Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Ciby Chandran, Niroop Nandakumar, Varun and Akshara Reddy are on the nomination list.

Well, if the latest reports are anything to go by, among all the nominated contestants Niroop and Varun have received lesser votes. Reportedly, one among them will be evicted in the 12th weekend episode. Though an official confirmation is awaited, rumours are rife about Varun's eviction. Compared to Niroop, Varun's content contribution was lesser in the previous week. His camaraderie with Akshara has been one of the highlights of his journey in the house. Varun's performances in various tasks especially in physical ones were highly appreciated by the mini-screen audiences.

Coming to Niroop, his competitive nature, game strategies and manipulation techniques had garnered a great deal of attention. His performances in various tasks including captaincy were also up to the mark. Though his camaraderie with Priyanka garnered hearts, the duo was time and again seen getting into disagreements and ugly spats during tasks (including the previous rope task).

Well, with buzz about Varun and Niroop's lesser vote counts going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see who bids goodbye to the show in the upcoming week.

The 12th week has been an emotional roller coaster for the contestants as their respective family members entered the madhouse to support them. In the Friday episode of the show, Thamarai's son will be seen entering the house. Incidentally, Thamarai is the current captain of the house.

Apart from the nominated contestants and Thamarai, the house also has Amir, Raju Jeyamohan and Sanjeev Venkat.