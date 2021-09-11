Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants List: Namitha Marimuthu To Priyanka Deshpande, Here’s The List Of Probable Conte

Just recently, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 had dropped a couple of promos of the show featuring host Kamal Haasan. Although the premiere date has not been revealed in the updates, rumours are rife that the show will commence from October 3, Sunday.

As per reports, 18 contestants will enter the madhouse during the premiere. Reportedly, the show will follow the format of its counterpart Bigg Boss Telugu 5 which has no-wild cards this season. Though the real reason behind the same is not known, rumour has it that the makers are concerned about the unpredictable COVID-19 condition and don't want to prolong the season by more than 100 days.

Well, let us tell you that the makers have already chosen some well-known faces from the film and TV industry, who will soon undergo institutional quarantine and a mandatory COVID test before entering the house. A team of expert doctors will be monitoring the contestants with daily body checkups. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will kick-start following several norms and regulations imposed by the state and the central government, keeping social distancing and the 'new normal' in mind.

Though the official list of contestants is yet to be made official, there have been several speculations doing the rounds about the probable participants of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Here's The List Of Probable Contestants for the 5th season of the show

Namitha Marimuthu

Priyanka Deshpande

GP Muthu

Mila

Santhosh Prathap

Pavani Reddy

Gopinath Ravi

Pradaini Surva

Susan George

Though a lot more celebs are speculated to be a part of the show, only the premiere will unveil the truth regarding the ongoing buzz.

Well, Ulaganayagan will be hosting the popular reality show for the fifth consecutive time and it is indeed going to be exciting to see what the actor has in store for the mini-screen audiences. Apart from the show, the actor is also busy shooting for his forthcoming film Vikram with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The legendary actor also has Shankar's Indian 2 in the pipeline.