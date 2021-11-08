Kamal Haasan Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Celeb To Have His Own Digital Avatar In A Metaverse

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan who rang in his 67th birthday on Sunday (November 7), joined hands with Fantico, an Indian celebrity NFT (non-fungible token) platform to launch his digital avatars. With his debut in the metaverse, the legendary actor has become the first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in the virtual reality space. Reportedly, the platform will be launching a metaverse, where the actor will have his own virtual world.

On the flip side, his fans across the globe will be able to interact with their idol through the platform. They can explore his cinematic world, interact with his digital avatars, shop souvenirs and can even attend the meet and greet sessions of the actor. Notably, the souvenirs will also be available in physical forms. Haasan will also have his personal museum in the virtual world.

Expressing his excitement over his entry into the metaverse, Kamal Haasan in a statement said, "I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of digital and physical world, which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse. My life's journey of over six decades have blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life will be my offering for this metaverse."

Currently, more details regarding his virtual world are awaited.

A day before Kamal's announcement, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's had sold his collection of NFTs for a whopping Rs 7.18 crore in an auction organised by BeyondLife. Club.

Coming back to the Tamil stalwart, he will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram also starring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram. Backed by the actor's home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the actioner's first glimpse was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The film has music and cinematography by Anirudh Ravichander and Girish Gangadharan respectively.

Haasan also has Indian 2 with director Shankar.