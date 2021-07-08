Rajinikanth To Return From The US On July 8; To Kickstart Annaatthe Dubbing Soon

Rajinikanth, the superstar has been in the US for his routine medical check-up, for the past few weeks. As reported earlier, the Annaatthe actor flew to the US on June 19, Saturday with his wife Lata Rajinikanth. The sources have recently confirmed that Rajinikanth is completely fine, and got special tests done in the US.

According to the latest reports, the superstar will be returning from the US on July 8, Thursday. The sources suggest that Rajinikanth is planning to take rest for a few days, after returning to Chennai. Later, he will kickstart the dubbing works of his highly anticipated movie, Annaatthe.

Rajinikanth had wrapped up the shooting of Annaatthe, before flying to the US for his medical check-up. But the superstar has not started dubbing for the project yet. The grapevine suggests that this is the real reason behind the delay in the release of Annaatthe teaser. With Rajinikanth rejoining the team, the teaser is expected to be out in a few weeks.

The US visit was more like a family trip for Rajinikanth and his wife Lata, who were reunited with their daughter Aishwarya and her family after a long time. To the unversed, Aishwarya and her husband Dhanush were in the US from February 2021, as the actor was shooting for his upcoming Hollywood project.

Coming back to Annaatthe, the movie which is touted to be a complete family entertainer, features Rajinikanth in the titular role. The project marks the superstar's first collaboration with director Siva. Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh appear as the female leads in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Annaatthe is slated to hit the theatres as a Deepavali release.