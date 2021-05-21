Vikram: Fahadh Faasil To Play A Corrupt Cop In Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film?

Fans and followers of Kamal Haasan are super excited as the actor is all set to start shooting for his highly anticipated film Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Interestingly, this time the Ulaganaygan will be locking horns with two versatile actors- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the film.

As per the latest report, Fahadh, who is known for his natural acting stints will be playing a corrupt police officer in the action drama. It is said that the Mollywood actor will be playing a promising role, which will be one of the highlights of the film. Reportedly, his character will be helping a local thug essayed by Vijay Sethupathi who is on a mission to kill an eyewitness who knows his darkest secrets. According to buzz, Antony Varghese might likely play the eyewitness in the film.

On a related note, of late, reports were rife that cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan who was earlier fixed for the film has been replaced by Sarkar fame Girish Gangadharan owing to date issue. Touted to be a political thriller, Vikram will deal with subjects including governance, corruption and crime. Backed by Ulaganayagan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film's official title teaser was released on November 7, 2020. Vikram will go on floors after the lockdown owing to the second wave of COVID-19 is lifted.

Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander is directing songs and background scores for the film, which is currently under the pre-production process.