Who Is Hosting Bigg Boss 5 Tamil This Week? THIS Star To Step Into The Shoes Of Kamal Haasan!

Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil have finally locked its host for the upcoming weekend episodes. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the show for 5 consecutive seasons will be skipping the forthcoming weekend episodes as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recuperating.

According to reports, Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan will be taking his place in the Saturday and Sunday episodes of the show. Reportedly, the makers have received a nod from the actress for hosting the episodes. It is said that the decision was taken after much deliberation of the very fact that Ramya is aware of the show's format. Let us tell you that she has earlier guest-hosted the Telugu version of the show in 2019. Notably, she had recently garnered immense attention for her judging skills in BB Jodigal which was telecasted on the same channel. The dance reality show had former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants participating in groups.

Coming back to BB 5 Tamil, of late, rumours were rife that Silambarasan might host the upcoming weekend episodes. There were also reports claiming that he would promote his recently released film Maanaadu on the show. A few speculations also suggested that Kamal might zoom call the contestants for the weekend episodes. Well now, with reports about Ramya Krishnan's inclusion in Bigg Boss 5 Tamil going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see if the rumour really turns out true or not.

Meanwhile, 6 contestants have been nominated this week including Imman, Iykki Berry, Niroop, Pavani, Priyanka and Thamarai. Also, two wild card contestants- dance choreographer Ameer and actor Sanjeev Venkat have entered the house this week.