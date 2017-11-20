 »   »   » BB 11: SHOCKING! Benafsha Clarifies Priyank Sharma Is JUST A FRIEND; Her BF Varun Sood Supports Her!

Bigg Boss 11 : Benafsha calls Priyank Sharma BROTHER after EVICTION, SHOCKING!!! | FilmiBeat

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Deepika Padukone was inside the house and she made the contestants play a funny game. In the game, Shilpa Shinde was nominated as Queen Padmavati, Hiten Tejwani as Maharawal Ratan Singh, while Puneesh Sharma was nominated as Allauddin Khilji! Deepika also grooved for the song 'Ghoomar' from her upcoming film, Padmavati, along with Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

The interesting part was eviction. Benafsha Soonawala, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary were nominated for eviction. When Ben was asked to leave, surprisingly (for a change) she wanted to stay in the house. We assume that now she got to know the trick to survive in the house! But it was too late, as she was asked to leave the house. Ben had received less number of votes, compared to Sapna and Hina. Read on...

Benafsha Writes… Benafsha shared a picture snapped with Varun and wrote, "First face after the house and GOD do I like it! I told you, trust me even when no one else does and I'll never break it, we did just that." Benafsha Clarifies That She Didn’t Betray Anyone’s Trust! "This is for all the haters, I'm so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone's trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions." Ben Played With Dignity! "I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to yall made you guys say so much, now that I'm back, I'll make sure I turn back all the fingers y'all are pointing towards me." Ben Further Wrote… "For now, there's two cuties who will stand by each other. Been through a lot together, aiveyeeinnnn hi Nahi jaane denge boss! #teribee." Varun Welcomes Ben Varun shared a picture and wrote, "The first thing she said after looking at the havoc and confusion created outside "bhais ki aakh sab ki you come here hug me I missed you." Varun Praises Ben "You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl. Makes me fall for her more everytime." Varun Supports Ben "You guys will get your answers super soon, for now I've to take her out for sushi #meribee i love you @benafshasoonawalla." Ben Clarifies About Her Friendship With Priyank As soon as she was out of the house, Ben was asked about her relationship with Priyank Sharma and she took a complete U-turn! In an interview to Tellymasala, she lashed out at social media and people who raised question on her relationship with Priyank. Ben Says It Was A JOKE! She said Priyank is her true friend. It has to be recalled that in the recent episode, she asked Priyank to confess his love for her. When Ben was asked regarding the same, she said it was a joke! Did Ben Just Say Priyank Is Like Her BROTHER? She says, "Puneesh aur Bandgi (kissing), Priyank aur Ben (hugging) kya comparison tha woh? Woh mera bro vibe jysa... matlab mein usko bro vibe wali feeling deti hun."

Well played Benafsha! Now, after this, we are sure that people won't believe whatever is happening on the show! We will have to wait and watch if Bandgi and Puneesh will also tell the same!

