 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Evicted Contestant Priyank Says He Is Not A CASANOVA; Wants To Work In Films & TV!

As we revealed earlier, Priyank Sharma has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house! Although Priyank's eviction was expected, Luv Tyagi was shocked as he couldn't believe that he got saved over Priyank.

Priyank had been in news since the time he entered the show. Unfortunately, he was asked to leave the show as he got involved in a fight (unnecessarily) with Akash. But he got another chance to re-enter the show as wild card entrant.

Priyank Ends His Second Innings In The House! Like other contestants, Priyank too, had ups and downs in his Bigg Boss journey. He was slammed for body shaming Shilpa Shinde, and slut-shamed Arshi Khan. He was in news for disrespecting women! Finally, Priyank has ended his second innings in the house. Priyank To Celebrate New Year With His Family In an interview to HT, Priyank revealed that he is planning to celebrate New Year with his family in Delhi. He also clarified that he is single and not dating anyone. Read on to know more... Priyank’s Journey In The Bigg Boss house "That house is unpredictable, and I think I got whatever I deserved. I'm only looking at the positives, now. 2017 has turned out to be a wonderful year for me." Bigg Boss Was A Roller Coaster Ride! Bigg Boss was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for Priyank Sharma. He says that he was depressed and made mistakes in the house, but later he tried to rectify them. At one point of time, he thought life has become meaningless! From Nothing He Has Becomes Something! But at the same time, he saw so many good things happening. He feels that these three popular shows - Splitsvilla, Roadies and Bigg Boss changed his life completely. From nothing, he has become something! Did His Eviction Come At The Cost Of Luv Tyagi? "Yes, this time too he got saved and he was like is it for real! I could only laugh at his expression, and then had to convince him that he has survived, yet another eviction. After all, anything can happen... Salman bhai also told me whatever happened has happened, and now I should move on. I'm doing exactly that." About His Friendship With Hina & Vikas "I think everyone is playing their best game to win the show. I'm friends with all of them. The only thing I did was to make sure that I take a stand, and support whoever is right. And I also pointed out mistakes, as a true friend. There is no love lost between Vikas, Hina, Luv and me." ‘I’m Not At All A Casanova!’ When asked if he will try to remove ‘casanova' tag, (as fans have a lot of confusion over his girlfriends. He had mentioned about his ex-US wali girlfriend, then Divya Agarwal, who visited the house and announced her breakup; and he had also said that he had feelings for his co-contestant, Benafsha Soonawala!), he said, "I'm not at all a Casanova." Priyank Is Single! He was quoted by HT as saying, "Trust me. Not every relationship works out. Same happened between Divya and me. We have moved on, and are happy with our lives. Right now I'm not dating anyone, and just want to focus on my career." Priyank’s Future Plans About his future plans, Priyank says, "There were a few offers that I had discussed before entering Bigg Boss. Now I am going to take them forward. I'm open to working in films, web and TV."

