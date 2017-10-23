 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Fans Slam Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde For Insulting Dhinchak Pooja

Bigg Boss 11 makers surprised the viewers by roping in YouTube sensation, Dhinchak Pooja for the reality show. Salman Khan even trolled her for her songs which had funny lyrics. But the disgusting act was by the housemates, especially when Hina Khan (who was respected by the fans) insulted her.

Hina was seen telling that she is done with the show as people like Dhinchak Pooja are entering the show. Joining Hina was Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress, Shilpa Shinde, who was seen mimicking Pooja. In today's episode, Hina will be seen discussing lice in Pooja's head with Shilpa. These comments didn't go well with the fans and they took to Twitter to slam the actresses.

Sapna Jha "#Dhinchakpooja chaahe kitni bhi annoying ho but its very disrespectful that #HinaKhan didn't even welcome her." Anubhav "I dont know who is #HinaKhan bt i definatli know who is #DhinchakPooja ... pooja is sweet n innocent??, hina is cheap and loosar?? #BiggBoss11." Mayank Gupta "#Dhinchakapooja chaahe kitni bhi annoying ho but its very disrespectful that #hinakhan didn'teven welcome her @BB11_Official @Rajibsingha_" Phalguni Shrimali "And the girl talks about #girlpower ....... Was highly disappointed by #HinaKhan's reaction when #DhinchakPooja entered #BiggBoss11 house." Narresh Surana‏ "Although not a fan, but I don't like how cynical housemates are of #DhinchakPooja , especially #Hina & #Shilpa #NotFair 👎🏻 #Bb11 #bigboss." Wanderer‏ "Shilpa-Hina's reaction to #DhinchakPooja proved what kind of bitter personalities they are. Always on high horse. #BB11" Mood Lifter‏ @ZoyaThangjam "#Hina 's reaction on #Dhinchakpooja 's entry is the most disgusting and condescending. Her complex is slowly coming out. #bb11 @BiggBoss." Nitish💓KK‏ "What's wrong with #Hinakhan ; She's So Annoying, #Dhinchakpooja is also a Human ; you can't Disrespect Anyone like that !! #BiggBoss11."

